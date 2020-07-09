Future Adviser Event announces three new events for 2021

"We hope this will ease pressure on both advisers and our exhibitors to as we go into an extremely busy and tightly-scheduled autumn and winter"

The Future Adviser Event has rescheduled its inaugural events to 2021, announcing three brand new dates in London and Manchester.

During the lockdown period, The Future Adviser Event launched a brand new online event to offer help, support and guidance to advisers as the market changes rapidly in response to the current Covid-19 lockdown. Held over one day, the Digital Future Adviser Event showcases the best that FAE offers to advisers, as well as giving industry experts the chance to help guide the intermediary community through these unprecedented months.

FAE has now announced three new events in London and Manchester, with the first event kicking off in the capital on 11th February.

The Future Adviser Event will offer forward-thinking advisers the chance to explore the changing face of financial services. As well as the chance to network and spend valuable face-to-face time with the industry’s biggest businesses, the event also features unrivalled learning opportunities and unique tech-based zones, including:

- A dedicated Tech Demo area where advisers can get hands-on experience with the leading financial technology and learn how it can support their business, watch and take part in live technology demos with leading providers, and see the cutting edge of mortgage market technology in action.

- A whole-of-market CII-accredited academy programme with exciting speakers already lined up, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) discussing tech & compliance, Scottish Widows’ Johnny Timpson exploring how to discuss death & critical illness with your clients, and Paradigm providing practical tips on advisers planning to transition to directly authorised (DA).

- The Marketing Hub, featuring unique, small-scale sessions which teach businesses how to make the most of email marketing, social media and much more to boost leads and improve client retention.

To pre-register for a Future Adviser Event, please visit www.futureadviserevent.co.uk and select either London or Manchester. If you’d like to become a sponsor of Future Adviser Event and take part, please click here and get in touch for more information.

Laura Calcroft commented: "Nobody could have predicted the events of 2020 when we launched the Future Adviser Event earlier this year.

“That’s why we’ve made the decision to move our 2020 events into 2021 - we hope this will ease pressure on both advisers and our exhibitors to as we go into an extremely busy and tightly-scheduled autumn and winter, and bring fresh perspective and renewed energy as we navigate a post-Covid, post-Brexit world.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported our vision of the Future Adviser Event so far. We remain dedicated to creating events which support the growth and future of our industry, and we promise to work with you and our intermediary community to make that happen.”