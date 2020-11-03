Future Adviser Event focuses on wellbeing in new digital event

The Future Adviser Event is launching a digital event aimed at helping advisers explore the importance of wellbeing in financial advice.

Sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau, the Health & Wellbeing Event will take place virtually on Friday 27th November, and will feature a number of industry speakers taking a closer look at the ways in which wellbeing, both physical and mental, can affect advisers and their work.

Event organiser Laura Calcroft said of the decision to launch the event:

“It has been a difficult year for many people – and we know that it’s had far-reaching effects on all aspects of advisers’ businesses. Both physical and mental health worries have been at the forefront this year, driven by clients’ financial situations changing and the way in which workplaces operate being turned on its head.

“This has created some very real changes in our industry, and we thought it was very timely to support the intermediary community with these changes as the year draws to a close.”

Speakers for the event include:

Clare Jupp of Brightstar, discussing workplace wellbeing and how to support yourself and employees in the age of Covid-19, including looking at home working, management remotely, and how to boost mental & physical wellbeing in the workforce



A representative of Mortgage Advice Bureau, taking a look at how changes in mental and physical wellbeing could affect a clients’ vulnerability, and how advisers can work with these changes in mind



Johnny Timpson of Scottish Widows explores how shifts in national physical and mental health may change our industry; including the effects on Critical Illness and Income Protection business and how mortgage holidays may temporarily change the face of advice



And Roger Morris of Precise, who will deliver a practical session on recognising burnout in your own working life, and how to improve personal wellbeing

Spaces at the event are free for intermediaries, and can be booked at www.futureadviserevent.co.uk.

Laura Calcroft concluded:

“It’s more important than ever that we look after ourselves, one another, our employees and our clients – and while many of us are doing so already, it can be enormously useful to pause and take stock. That’s what the Health & Wellbeing Event is designed to do – allow advisers to look at strategies for improving wellbeing and explore how it can affect them and their businesses.

“With the announcement of a second national lockdown during November, we also hope that the event will help advisers remain connected during this turbulent year. We’re very grateful to Mortgage Advice Bureau for sponsoring the event and our speakers, who are passionate about helping to support the intermediary community. We look forward to seeing you virtually on 27th November!”