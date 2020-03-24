Future Adviser Event moves to new September date

"I am pleased to announce that we have been able to move the Future Adviser Event to a new September date to ensure it is best placed for the market"

As we work through the global Covid-19 crisis, the Future Adviser Event has decided, in line with government guidance, to reschedule its inaugural event to 8th September to assist with efforts to prevent the continued spread of the coronavirus.

The Future Adviser Event is a brand-new event in London and Manchester, all about looking forwards, preparing advisers for what’s next and not relying on how it’s always been done.

A consortium of experienced business leaders in financial services came to us with a vision of an event which set a new standard for financial services – and so the Future Adviser Event was born.

The Future Adviser Event - an immersive exhibition, with a tech-focus and education as a key driver - will offer forward-thinking advisers the chance to explore the changing face of financial services. As well as the chance to network and spend valuable face-to-face time with the industry’s biggest businesses, the event also features unrivalled learning opportunities and unique tech-based zones, including:

- A dedicated Tech Demo area where advisers can get hands-on experience with the leading financial technology and learn how it can support their business, watch and take part in live technology demos with leading providers, and see the cutting edge of mortgage market technology in action

- A whole-of-market CII-accredited academy programme with exciting speakers already lined up, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) discussing tech & compliance, Scottish Widows’ Johnny Timpson exploring how to discuss death & critical illness with your clients, and Paradigm providing practical tips on advisers planning to transition to directly authorised (DA)

- The Marketing Hub, featuring unique, small-scale sessions which teach businesses how to make the most of email marketing, social media and much more to boost leads and improve client retention

The event – hosted by experienced industry events professional Laura Calcroft of White Duck Events – will also bring its unique fintech and educational opportunities to the advisory community in the North, taking place at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse on 17th September 2020.

Future Adviser Event, which was created following demand for more tech-focused opportunities for advisers, already boasts many of the industry’s leading names as sponsors, including Affirmative, Answers in Retirement, Connect for Intermediaries, Foundation Home Loans, In Partnership, Interbay Commercial, Insights, Kensington, Key Partnerships, Knowledge Bank, More2life, Mortgage Advice Bureau, MT Finance, Paradigm, Pure Retirement, Smartr365, SortRefer, Square One Media, Together, and more.

To pre-register for a Future Adviser Event, please visit www.futureadviserevent.co.uk and select either London or Manchester. If you’d like to become a sponsor of Future Adviser Event and take part, please click here and get in touch for more information.

Laura Calcroft commented: "I am pleased to announce that we have been able to move the Future Adviser Event to a new September date to ensure it is best placed for the market and to maximise business opportunity as we recover from these testing times.

"I will however continually monitor and review the situation, until such a time that we feel it is safe and responsible to hold industry events and reassure you that you will be fully updated. It is my commitment to work together to ensure our sector remains buoyant and we don’t navigate this alone.”