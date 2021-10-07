FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Gatehouse reduces rates on BTL and home purchase plan products

Warren Lewis
|
7th October 2021
To Let BTL

Gatehouse Bank has announced that it has cut rates across the majority of its buy-to-let and home purchase plan products for UK residents and ex-pats by up to 0.45%.

According to the bank, the new rates apply to those buying as individuals or through corporate entities and include HHMO and MUFBs.

The 0.45% reduction is available to UK residents and corporate entities taking BTL finance fixed for five years up to 65% FTV. This results in a 3.99% rate for finance amounts below £500,00 and 3.79% for amounts above £500,000.

BTL finance now starts at 3.39% for a two-year fixed up to 65% FTV, for UK landlords while a two-year fix for UK ex-pats starts at 3.49%.

Rate reductions of up to 0.31% have also been applied to Gatehouse’s HPP products, which are available to UK residents, UK ex-pats and international residents.

The 0.31% reduction for HPP is available to international residents taking finance fixed for two years with an FTV of up to 75%. This results in a 4.09% rate for finance amounts below £500,000 and 3.89% for amounts above £500,000. Rates for international residents now start from 3.79%.

HPP finance now starts at 3.19% for a two-year fixed at 65% FTV available to UK residents — a reduction of 0.25%. Rates on HPP for finance above 80% FTV remain unchanged.

John Mace, Product Manager at Gatehouse Bank, said: “We are delighted to introduce this latest round of rate reductions across the majority of our Buy-to-Let and Home Purchase Plan products.

“Islamic home finance remains a growing force in the UK and these changes will enhance our competitiveness at a time when life is slowly returning to normal.”

