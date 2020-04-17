FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Gateway launches virtual property valuation service

The service offers an enhanced remote valuation, a virtual enhanced valuation and an enhanced external valuation.

Rozi Jones
|
17th April 2020
computer tech completed adviser
"The property sector is facing significant challenges and by taking these steps, we believe we can support the continuing movement of the market."

Gateway Surveying Services, part of The SimplyBiz Group, has launched a three-tiered virtual property valuation service, designed to help lenders continue to provide mortgage funding during the Covid-19 crisis.

The service, which supports those offering purchase or remortgage products in both the mainstream residential and buy-to-let markets, aims to significantly enhance the traditional desktop survey and enable lenders to make an informed judgement against the risk involved.

The three types of valuation on offer are an enhanced remote valuation, a virtual enhanced valuation and an enhanced external valuation. The products include a combination of a number of virtual aspects including current photographs, real time video footage and external property reviews.

Peter Hughes, chief executive of Gateway, commented: “At a time when we all must ensure the safety of our staff, house sellers and purchasers, we are delighted to be the first to bring a zero-contact proposition of this scope to market. Inevitably, the property sector is facing significant challenges and by taking these steps, we believe we can support the continuing movement of the market.

“Through harnessing the significant power of technology, this then represents a significant step in the evolution of valuations within our industry.”

