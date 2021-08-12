GDP continues to grow in Q2: ONS

The UK economy continued to grow in Q2, with the ONS reporting a GDP growth rate of 4.8% from April to June.

Despite falling short of the 5.0% prediction made by the Bank of England, the growth seen by the UK is faster than the growth in the US, Germany, Spain and France.

The boost has come from a number of sectors, but the largest increases came from the hospitality and retail traders, among others - reflecting the reopening of businesses amid lifting coronavirus restrictions.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said of the figures: “Today’s figures show that our economy is on the mend, showing strong signs of recovery.

“I know there are still challenges to overcome, but I feel confident in the strength of the UK economy and the resilience of the British people.”

Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte, said:

“The pace of repair in the UK economy has been extraordinarily fast. It took five years for the economy to recover output lost in the financial crisis. The damage caused by the pandemic has been far worse and the recovery far quicker.

“By the end of this year output is likely to be comfortably above the pre-pandemic peak, a two year recovery time. Massive government support has helped preserve capacity and speed up the rebound. This experience will strengthen the hands of those who believe that government – and public spending - should take a far more active role in countering conventional recessions.”