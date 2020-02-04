Glenhawk becomes FCA regulated

"After a year of extremely strong growth we now enter 2020 fully authorised by the FCA to provide regulated products."

Glenhawk has received authorisation from the FCA and is targeting an expanded product offering in 2020.

The FCA regulation provides a platform for Glenhawk to offer a range of homeowner loans and is targeting the launch of a first FCA regulated product in the first half of this year.

Glenhawk reached £100 million of lending in 2019.

Guy Harrington, CEO of Glenhawk, commented: “After a year of extremely strong growth we now enter 2020 fully authorised by the FCA to provide regulated products. This is a significant step forward for Glenhawk as it allows us to build on the success and momentum we have built in the short-term bridging market and start providing loans to a much wider universe of borrowers, whilst remaining true to our ethos of responsible lending and diligent underwriting.

“Our performance last year and our success in becoming FCA regulated provide further evidence of the increasing role that non-bank finance can play across the personal and professional real estate world.”