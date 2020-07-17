Government digitises Lasting Power of Attorney decisions

"Our new digital service will ensure attorneys can make effective and efficient decisions when managing their loved ones’ affairs – without the delays a paper-based services can cause."

The Office of Public Guardian has launched a new digital Lasting Power of Attorney tool to help those acting as an attorney to contact organisations like banks more easily.

The tool will improve the speed with which LPAs can make important decisions, such as those related to their loved ones’ care or property.

The current paper-based process can take weeks, as documents need to be requested and confirmed between organisations and individuals, before being posted as physical copies. The new system will allow those acting as an attorney to provide a secure code, which when submitted to the online portal will nearly instantaneously confirm their status as an attorney and the power they hold – authorising them to take actions on their loved ones’ behalf.

The number of registered LPAs has increased drastically in recent years to more than 4 million.

Nick Goodwin, Public Guardian for England and Wales, said: "More people are taking the important step to plan for the future and apply for a Lasting Power of Attorney, and we want to make sure those they entrust with making vital decisions on their behalf receive the very best possible support.

"Our new digital service will ensure attorneys can make effective and efficient decisions when managing their loved ones’ affairs – without the delays a paper-based services can cause.

"But this is just one part of our ambitious transformation programme and we are constantly looking at how we can improve as an organisation to benefit the public and our partners.

Justice Minister, Alex Chalk, commented: "This new innovative system will make a real and positive difference to people dealing with what can be an emotional and difficult process.

"It is just the latest example of the way we are using technology throughout the justice system to create better, more effective services for the public.

"The new system has been tested by various stakeholders, including the Department for Work and Pensions and HSBC UK, who aim to use it to maintain services to their customers during the coronavirus pandemic."