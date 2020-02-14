Government reveals new Housing Minister

"Christopher Pincher needs to bring with him a sense of real energy and commitment and Boris Johnson would do well to keep them on for the long-term."

Christopher Pincher has been appointed as the Government's new Housing Minister.

Esther McVey was sacked from the role yesterday as part of Boris Johnson's latest cabinet reshuffle, after just seven months in the position.

Pincher, the MP for Tamworth, becomes the tenth housing minister in the last decade. He was previously Minister of State for Europe and the Americas and prior to that served as Deputy Chief Government Whip.

Commenting on the appointment, Mary-Anne Bowring, group managing director of Ringley, said: "Christopher Pincher needs to bring with him a sense of real energy and commitment and Boris Johnson would do well to keep them on for the long-term. Without stability at the top, the government risks sleepwalking into multiple crises, as issues around fire safety and leasehold reform remain unresolved, while the continued squeeze on buy-to-let landlords threatens to make renting even more unaffordable for many.'

"The Housing Minister is not only a custodian of the safety of the current housing stock, but must be brave enough to think what future living is going to be as the lines between work and life continue to blur. Homes must provide shelter, but happy homes make for better mental health and if trends continue and housing is to be inhabited rather than owned then the lines of work and life and fun must blur."