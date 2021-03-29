FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

GWM Financial Planning signs Women in Finance Charter

Rozi Jones
|
29th March 2021
gender women equality scales
"I am well placed to understand which side of the scales the weight tips in gender balance and that currently needs more work."

GWM Financial Planning has signed up to the Women in Finance Charter. The charter aims to tackle gender balance across financial services making the workplace a fairer industry for women and also commits to support the progression of women in senior roles in the financial industry.

The government launched the HM Treasury Women in Finance Charter in March 2016 to encourage the financial services industry to improve gender balance in senior management. Since the date of launch, the charter now boasts more than 400 signatories.

By pledging to the Charter, GWM FP are fully committed to ensuring they deliver its targets, and creating a more gender-balanced workplace. The firm are also in the process of researching and putting together a plan that will involve people at all levels of the organisation having their voices heard and become the driving force for change.

GWM FP’s managing director, Fiona Neill, commented: “As a female in a senior role, I know that positive changes can happen, which is why it’s so important for firms to get involved with initiatives such as the Women in Finance charter. However, I am well placed to understand which side of the scales the weight tips in gender balance and that currently needs more work.

"Here at GWM FP, we are firmly committed to taking positive action towards female representation in the financial industry and I am proud that GWM FP can be a part of this positive change.

"We have also launched new HR policies that ensure an inclusive working environment is provided to women on all levels of our organisation.” 

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

