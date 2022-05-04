Habito launches BTL tracker products for the first time

According to the lender, the new trackers are available for the whole term of the mortgage and come with no early repayment charges.

All of the new tracker products are available from up to 65% LTV, starting at 2.50% above base rate, with a 1.50% fee, going up to 80% LTV, at 2.85% above base rate with a 2.00% fee. The deals are available for purchase and remortgage, and for individual landlords or limited company landlords.

A new 85% loan-to-value product across the full range of terms is now available for properties with an EPC rating of A-C and where the property value is worth a minimum of £100k. The lender also increased its maximum loan size from £1m to £2m. This was to help further support landlords in London & the South East where a vibrant rental market has been restored since Covid restrictions have been lifted.

Alan Fitzpatrick, VP Lending at Habito, comments: “We want to offer our customers ultimate choice and flexibility. Across the market, lenders are raising their fixed-rate prices. While this product tracks the base rate, with no early repayment charges, we believe our new tracker range will be of interest to landlords who might want to ride out the current period of high inflation, to when the fixed-rate pricing landscape improves.

“Combined with our cashback offer, and swift technology-led application process, we hope our new deals provide brokers and landlords even more reason to continue to choose Habito as their lender.”