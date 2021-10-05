FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Harpenden BS appoint Richard Doe as CEO

Warren Lewis
|
5th October 2021
Richard Doe - Harpenden BS

Harpenden Building Society has announced that it has appointed Richard Doe as its new Chief Executive Officer, subject to regulatory approval.

He brings a broad range of knowledge and experience to the role from a notable career in financial services and replaces Sarah Howe in the role of CEO.

Mr Doe (pictured) has over 35 years experience in retail banking covering mortgages, SME lending and retail savings. He has a marketing and business strategy background and was previously CEO of ING Direct in the UK and Managing Director of Paragon Bank plc.

Until his current role, he was also a Non-Executive Director of Harpenden Building Society and a member of its Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nominations Committee. He remains a Chartered Banker and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing where he is also a member of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee.

Mr Doe comments: “I am delighted to accept the role of Chief Executive. Harpenden is a regional building society with a solid reputation as a specialist lender and I look forward to overseeing the business’ future development. Growing Harpenden’s UK reach and product portfolio whilst being known as a partner of choice amongst our members, employees and broker partners will be my focus for the Society, continuing the good work to date.”

Stephen Richardson, Harpenden Building Society Chairman, added: “I’m looking forward to what will be an ongoing association with Richard having worked with him previously in his Non-Executive Director role. As CEO he will direct our journey of modernisation and business growth whilst continuing Harpenden’s focus on providing excellent customer service as an award-winning building society – we are delighted that he has accepted the position.”

