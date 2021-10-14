HLPartnership announce expansion to external compliance team

Mortgage and protection network, HLPartnership, has announced that it has appointed Norman Jackson to the role of Regional Compliance Manager, responsible for member firms in Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of the North of England.

Norman joins the network from Tenet Group where he was a Field Compliance Officer for almost eight years. Prior to Tenet, Norman enjoyed roles at Ethical Futures, Capita and Openwork.

Kay Leslie, Compliance Director, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Norman to the team. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role which will prove to be very valuable to HLP members. His work will involve being on hand to guide HLP members in meeting current and future regulatory and legal requirements.”

Kay added: “Regulation and therefore compliance is never static. Norman’s strong background in fostering positive working relationships with network members will help ensure that they understand and adhere to HLP’s internal policies, whilst at the same time managing risk and helping advisers to continue to deliver great customer outcomes.”