Hodge launches new intermediary website and portal

Hodge has launched a fresh-look intermediary website and a new broker portal, enabling brokers to place and manage all mortgage cases for residential, retirement and holiday let products online.

Between the portal and new website, brokers can now easily access and share documentation, obtain a quick quote, submit and track cases through to completion, upload documents, and speak directly to underwriters.

Chief technology officer, Mark Evans, said: “This is a significant step forward for Hodge, with the portal being central in allowing intermediaries to access our products and services in an easy and convenient fashion. Hodge is a well-established business but in the past few years we’ve made enormous strides, not only in terms of how we do business, but also in the ways that we work.

“The intermediary portal is a really key building block for us, as we strive to make it easier for intermediaries to access our growing range of innovative products. Building the platform ourselves has freed us of many constraints that limit our ability to offer an excellent customer experience. It has also opened up further opportunities for innovation. As our inhouse digital delivery capability has grown, so too has our determination to make our processes better and simpler for brokers.”