FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Hodge launches new intermediary website and portal

Rozi Jones
|
6th May 2020
Tech computer
"The intermediary portal is a really key building block for us, as we strive to make it easier for intermediaries to access our growing range of innovative products."

Hodge has launched a fresh-look intermediary website and a new broker portal, enabling brokers to place and manage all mortgage cases for residential, retirement and holiday let products online.

Between the portal and new website, brokers can now easily access and share documentation, obtain a quick quote, submit and track cases through to completion, upload documents, and speak directly to underwriters.

Chief technology officer, Mark Evans, said: “This is a significant step forward for Hodge, with the portal being central in allowing intermediaries to access our products and services in an easy and convenient fashion. Hodge is a well-established business but in the past few years we’ve made enormous strides, not only in terms of how we do business, but also in the ways that we work.

“The intermediary portal is a really key building block for us, as we strive to make it easier for intermediaries to access our growing range of innovative products. Building the platform ourselves has freed us of many constraints that limit our ability to offer an excellent customer experience. It has also opened up further opportunities for innovation. As our inhouse digital delivery capability has grown, so too has our determination to make our processes better and simpler for brokers.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.