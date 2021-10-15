Hodge strengthens team with new BDMs

Hodge has announced that it is moving ahead with its ambitious growth plans and further strengthened its intermediary support team with the appointment of two new business development managers, Stuart Ottery and Kate Morgan.

Stuart joins Hodge as BDM for Wales and the southwest of England and will be on hand to help the bank’s intermediary partners through new cases, as well as supporting them through the application process.

Before joining Hodge, Stuart held a few roles in financial services, including Coventry Building Society and at One Savings Banking where he was a field BDM for south Wales and the west.

Stuart (pictured) said of his new role with Hodge: “I pride myself on working hard for my clients and understanding their wants and needs, and those of their customers, and I’m fortunate to count some of the brokers I have previously worked with as personal friends.

“Having worked in financial services for the past 12 years in various roles, I know the pinch points for intermediaries and can really help them get the results they need for their clients supporting them right the way through the process.”

Kate Morgan has been appointed as a telephony BDM for the mortgage team. She has been with Hodge since 2019 working in different departments across the business and so has a great knowledge of Hodge and the markets it works in the products it offers. She has been brought in to further enhance Hodge’s broker support capacity in line with overall mortgage business growth.

Emma Graham, Business Development Director at Hodge, said of the new appointments: “We have ambitious growth plans here at Hodge and so the appointment of Stuart and Kate is key as we continue to grow our mortgage team and further support our networks and brokers.

“The last year has been a very busy one with a big push before the stamp duty holiday ending and a record number of completions coming through our books, so it is a great time for us to take stock, take more talent on board and further expand our business reach over the next year to 18 months.”