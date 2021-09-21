FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Hope Capital appoints operations manager

Rozi Jones
|
21st September 2021
Jonathan Britstone Hope Capital
Hope Capital has appointed Jonathan Britstone as its new operations manager.

Previously, Jonathan worked for Together, where he obtained just under five years’ experience within the solicitor’s team, dealing with various areas, including liaison with conveyancing solicitors to allow the smooth running of an application. He also has 15 years’ experience working in a broad range of positions in the wider legal industry.

In his new role, Jonathan will be responsible for supporting the sales, underwriting and post-pompletion teams.

Jonathan Britstone commented: “Joining Hope Capital at a time where it is flourishing as a business, is really exciting. I look forward to working alongside the team and helping to contribute to Hope Capital’s progress going forward.”

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, added: “We are very pleased to welcome Jonathan to the Hope Capital team.

“Jonathan’s appointment is part of our ambitious plans to bolster all of the divisions across Hope Capital. As we take on more cases, it is essential we are best positioned to deliver an outstanding service to brokers and their clients. Bringing talent on board, such as people with Jonathan’s calibre, will ensure we can do this.”

