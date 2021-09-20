House prices defy usual summer lull to hit new record high: Rightmove

"We’re heading into an extremely busy period where the property market is concerned and so the expiry of the stamp duty holiday and its impact on the market is going to be far less pronounced than first feared."

Despite the traditional summer holiday lull, fierce competition continues among buyers for the record low number of available properties for sale, according to the latest Rightmove house price index.

As a result, average asking prices have risen by 0.3% this month to hit a new all-time high of £338,462.

Buyer demand per property for sale is now more than double that of pre-pandemic levels. However, Rightmove says there are early signs of more properties coming to market, which may help to slowly rebuild buyer choice. In the first two weeks of September, the number of new listings is up by 14% compared to the last two weeks of August.

Additionally, the new record average house price beats the previous high set in July by just £15, marking a stabilisation in the pace of price rises.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data, commented: “While the holiday-starved took their break over summer, the high ratio of buyer demand to properties for sale means that the property market remains stock-starved despite the summer lull lessening overall activity. Competition among potential buyers to secure their next home is now more than double what it was this time in 2019. To be in pole-position in the race for the best property you need to have greater buying power than the rest of the field. That traditionally would mean deeper pockets to outbid other buyers, but in the most competitive market ever, today’s ‘power buyers’ also need to have already found a buyer for their own property, or to have no need to sell at all. Agents report that buyers who have yet to sell are being out-muscled by buyers who have already sold subject to contract. Proof that you are mortgage-ready or can splash the cash without needing a mortgage will also help you to get the pick of the housing crop.

“This 14% increase in the number of new sellers coming to market in the first half of September is only an early snapshot, but autumn is traditionally a busy period, as those owners who have hesitated thus far during the year see the few months before Christmas as an opportunity to belatedly get their moving plans underway. The frenetic pace of this year’s market may also have put some potential movers off, but there are signs of a return of some normality. It’s still a strong sellers’ market in most of the country, so those looking to purchase need to do all in their power to maximise their appeal to sellers, who will often have several offers, and will usually choose the one that gives them the best chance of a quick sale. Agents are reporting that the most successful buyers are using tactics such as ‘sell before you buy’ to increase their buying power in this competitive market. Estate agents know the best methods for movers to secure their ideal properties, so it’s well worth discussing your options with them.”

Managing director of Barrows and Forrester, James Forrester, commented: “It’s to be expected that the astronomic rates of house price growth seen since the introduction of the stamp duty holiday will now start to subside as we approach the final deadline. But don’t be fooled into thinking the market will now deflate like a cheap birthday balloon.

"Buyer demand is extremely high and property prices will remain robust, largely driven by second and third rung buyers upgrading to larger, higher-value homes.”

Director of Benham and Reeves, Marc von Grundherr, added: “We’re heading into an extremely busy period where the property market is concerned and so the expiry of the stamp duty holiday and its impact on the market is going to be far less pronounced than first feared.

"With the stamp duty holiday causing manic market conditions and long delays to transaction times, many homesellers and buyers chose to retreat until the rush had subsided, having long given up hope of a stamp duty saving.

"However, we will now start to see them emerge from their boltholes and this additional stock will help rejuvenate the market throughout the remainder of the year.

"The London market, in particular, is poised for a strong finish with an abundance of stock now available and a sharp uplift in domestic and foreign demand being driven by pandemic restriction lifting both where the workplace and travel are concerned.”