House prices dip 0.9% at stamp duty deadline approaches: Rightmove

"Enquiry levels remain robust, properties continue to be snapped up at an alarming rate and the housing market fuel tank is brimming."

The average price of property coming to market has fallen by 0.9% this month, with some new sellers still hoping to tempt buyers and squeeze in a sale before the stamp duty holiday ends, according to the latest data from Rightmove.

However, Rightmove says new buyers are unlikely to beat the deadline as the average time to complete a purchase is now over four months.

Its figures show that 613,000 'sold subject to contract' properties are still awaiting legal completion and it is projecting that around 100,000 will face an unexpected tax bill as they miss the 31st March cut-off.

Nevertheless, visits to Rightmove are up by 33%, the number of buyers contacting agents is up by 12%, and the number of sales agreed is up by 9% for January so far compared to the prior year.

Despite temporary market closures in 2020, the number of sales agreed was up by 10% for the whole year versus 2019.

Director of Benham and Reeves, Marc von Grundherr, commented: “A marginal decline in asking price will no doubt be jumped upon by those sporting their tin hats as signs of the imminent demise of the housing market.

"However, those actually in the trenches will tell you that this is far from the case. Enquiry levels remain robust, properties continue to be snapped up at an alarming rate and the housing market fuel tank is brimming.

"If you believe this current rate of market momentum is going to evaporate overnight come 31st March, you’re going to be sorely disappointed.”

Managing director of Barrows and Forrester, James Forrester, said: “We’re a nation of aspirational buyers and so while the opportunity of a stamp duty saving has acted as the tantalising cherry on top, its expiry will not bring about a reversal in the current trajectory of the UK property market.

"Of course, there will be some natural realignment come the end of March. However, the end of the stamp duty holiday will act as more of a speed bump to slow the market to an appropriate speed, rather than a red light that will bring it to a halt completely."

Tomer Aboody, director of MT Finance, added: "The stamp duty holiday may be coming to an end but money is still cheap. Mortgage pricing is at its lowest level and borrowers remain keen to take advantage of lenders’ liquidity and willingness to lend at high loan-to-values. Buyers are further encouraged by sellers who are being more realistic in their asking prices or at least willing to negotiate.

"The buzz of the market will remain until the sad reality of the true state of the economy becomes apparent, when much of the stimulus provided by the government comes to an end.

"A slowdown in sales is also inevitable due to the lockdown, with buyers and sellers not as comfortable viewing or allowing people into their homes. Online viewings are great in as far as they go, but will never better the experience of physically seeing a property and getting those butterflies when you find the right one."