House prices held at record highs before Covid-19 lockdown: Halifax

House prices in March were level with February's record highs before Covid-19 affected the housing market, according to the latest Halifax house price index.

Its data shows that house prices were unchanged from February prices, while annual growth increased to 3%.

In Q1, house prices were 2.1% higher than in Q4 2019.

Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said: “The UK housing market began March with similar trends to previous months, as key market indicators showed a sustained level of buyer and seller activity. Overall average house prices in the month were little changed from February’s record high, while annual growth nudged up to 3%.

“These factors all underlined a positive trajectory and increased momentum in the early part of the year, with confidence rising as political and economic uncertainty eased. However, it’s clear we ended the month in very different territory as a result of the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“On a practical level, most market activity has been paused, with the public rightly following advice to stay at home, and estate agencies, surveyors and conveyancers temporarily closing as a result. With viewings cancelled and movers being encouraged to put transactions on hold, activity will inevitably fall sharply in the coming months. It should be noted that with less data available, calculating average house prices is likely to become more challenging in the short-term.

“However, it’s still too early to properly assess what potential long-term impacts the current lockdown might have on the UK housing market. While there is very significant uncertainty at the moment, much will depend on the length of time it takes for restrictions to be lifted, the pressure that has been exerted on the economy in the meantime and the effect this has on consumer sentiment.

“Lenders have stepped up to offer their support, giving customers up to an additional three months to complete their home purchase at the agreed mortgage rate, alongside payment holidays for existing customers. We continue to have confidence in the fundamental strength of the housing market and remain ready and willing to lend on new mortgages, as well as product transfers and further advances, wherever and whenever there is demand.”

Jeremy Leaf, north London estate agent and former RICS residential chairman, added: "These figures look like the calm before the storm. They still show a relatively resilient market, probably reflecting a good start to the month and a weak finish. But after recording the fastest rise in values in almost a year in February, numbers have returned to more modest levels.

"Certainly, on the ground, social distancing has wiped out most market activity although encouragingly online viewing and interest in property videos has held up well. Most potential buyers and sellers are putting moves on hold, biding their time and will check on market movements in the hope that they can return in the not-too-distant future."