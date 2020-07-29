How I Got Here - a Women in Finance series: Esther Dijkstra, Lloyds Banking Group

"It’s often the advice that’s the most unpalatable which ends up being what you need to hear the most."

Welcome to our latest How I Got Here interview - a series of pieces with women in financial services designed to shed light on a variety of career paths and experiences.

To celebrate the voting period of our 2020 Women's Recognition Awards, we spoke to Esther Dijkstra about her history in financial services.

FR: What’s your current role and how long have you been in it?

I’ve been in my current role as the director of strategic partnerships for the last four and a half years. I am responsible for the strategic relationship of our intermediary mortgage business across Scottish Widows Bank, BM Solutions and Halifax Intermediaries. I also have responsibility for our specialist housing development team which works closely with the new build industry.

FR: How did you first get into the financial services industry and why?

I always had a head for numbers and liked economics. I did an Msc in economics and then started my career working as a management consultant for Bancassurance in the Netherlands (the fact that they offered a car as part of the job might have been a minor draw at the time).

Before I started my career I spent some time travelling, and then worked for a tech company in Amsterdam, which may have involved the odd bit of socialising after work.

FR: What achievement are you proudest of in your career to date?

As much of a cliché as it is, it really is the small things in life that give you meaning. I love seeing people flourish in their career or personal life – particularly when I have been able to support them. I also have a really close-knit group of friends through work that bring me back down to Earth if I get ahead of myself.

FR: Who’s had the biggest impact on your career to date?

I’ve worked with lots of incredible and inspiring people over the years and continue to do so, but the person who has had the biggest influence really has to be my mother.

She’s been a great example of combining work and family, being fearless, authentic and staying curious. If I can be half the person that she is, then I know I’m doing okay.

FR: What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve ever been given?

It’s often the advice that’s the most unpalatable which ends up being what you need to hear the most. I’ve always been direct, but a line manager once reminded me that there were also disadvantages of this approach and that sometimes you can get a better result by being more empathetic. My friends bought me a blue armband to remind me to not get impatient and remain calm. These were both quite bitter pills to swallow at the time, but certainly made me a much better person.

FR: If you had to sum up working in financial services in three words, what would they be?

Wow – three words is certainly a challenge – especially as I’ve spent most of my life working in the financial services sector. But if I’m being pushed, then I think ‘a chesterfield sofa’ sums it up – interesting design, bit old fashioned, but great to have. It’s a timeless piece of furniture that stands the test of time, so I think an apt comparison.

