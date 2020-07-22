How I Got Here - a Women in Finance series: Frances Taylor, Kensington

"I always try to be measured and considered, you can never make a first impression twice."

Welcome to our latest How I Got Here interview - a series of pieces with women in financial services designed to shed light on a variety of career paths and experiences.

To celebrate the voting period of our 2020 Women's Recognition Awards, we spoke to Frances Taylor about her history in financial services.

FR: What’s your current role and how long have you been in it?

I joined Kensington as head of national accounts in January 2019. My team and I look after our network, club and packager relationships. The last 19 months have flown by and as a business, we have achieved a phenomenal amount in such a small space of time. Talented colleagues, and a passionate leadership team make Kensington a great place to work.

FR: How did you first get into the financial services industry and why?

My first job was with Chelsea Building Society in 2004 – I had just turned 18 years old. I will be completely honest; I had no idea who they were or what they did when the recruitment consultant booked me in for an interview! But it was the best decision I ever made - I worked at Chelsea for seven years in total, covering several different roles including my first experience of selling mortgages. The company allowed me to take a sabbatical three years in where I travelled the world with my now best friend who I met on an internal mortgage course! Chelsea gave me the opportunity to develop my work skills as well as getting real life experience which I am truly grateful for.

FR: What achievement are you proudest of in your career to date?

I have been lucky enough to win a few awards over the years for sales performances. But in 2018, I won ‘Inspirational Manager of the Year’. The fact the award came from my BDM team’s nominations absolutely trumps everything else I have ever won. To know you are helping and influencing people in a positive way is priceless, I was extremely lucky to have such an amazing team.

FR: Who’s had the biggest impact on your career to date?

I am in a really fortunate position in my role to work with lots of senior figures across our industry, so many of whom have influenced the person I am today. There have been several really strong women that have inspired me to be confident and brave. It can sometimes be intimidating for a young woman in our industry, so I am grateful to them for that. But having a boss that you feel truly believes in you and wants to help you develop is rare. I won’t mention his name as he will be an even bigger insufferable tease if he reads this (I am laughing as I type) but he pushes, challenges, and makes me think differently. I know I have 100% of his support, we don’t always agree but I think that’s why we work so well together.

FR: What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve ever been given?

Technically not career advice as I must have been not much older than 10 when my father first told me to ‘always think before you act and speak’ and the meaning of this has evolved throughout my life and career. I’ve always been spontaneous and impulsive, but what and how you say or do something can have a huge impact on other people. In sales this is incredibly important - I always try to be measured and considered, you can never make a first impression twice.

FR: If you had to sum up working in financial services in three words, what would it be?

Challenging, fast-paced and fun.

