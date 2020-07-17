How I Got Here - a Women in Finance series: Joanne Hollins, Metro Bank

"Work hard and never give up. There is always a solution and those two will get you there eventually."

Welcome to our latest How I Got Here interview - a series of pieces with women in financial services designed to shed light on a variety of career paths and experiences.

To celebrate the voting period of our 2020 Women's Recognition Awards, our first interviews are with previous winners of the FRWRAs, and this week we spoke to Joanne Hollins.

FR: What’s your current role and how long have you been in it?

I have been at Metro Bank for eight years. I initially worked within the private banking team and am currently head of mortgage intermediary distribution. I started the role about 12 months ago – it’s very busy and immensely enjoyable with no two days ever being the same. I look after the national field-based BDM team, our telephony BDMs as well as the broker helpdesk.

FR: How did you first get into the financial services industry and why?

To be honest, it was more by luck than design! My father was in banking for most of his career and I imagine that gave me a subliminal draw. I moved from Chesterfield to Surrey when I was about 19 and the first job I applied for was at Barclays in Staines, where I started my career in the machine room – this will be an alien concept to many, but it was where I worked in a team processing cheques. It was a great grounding and foundation at an early point in my career and taught me the importance of team work and attention to detail – a mantra I have looked to carry forward ever since.

FR: What achievement are you proudest of in your career to date?

Qualifying as a mortgage adviser in 2006 was something I aspired to at an early stage, and I remember thinking it was a long way off, but it was the move that kicked started my mortgage career, brought me into an industry that I have loved and allowed me to meet and help so many wonderful people.

FR: Who’s had the biggest impact on your career to date?

Probably my old boss at John Charcol, who to this day remains a good friend and mentor and taught me that staying calm in a crisis enables you to deliver no matter how tough things appear.

FR: What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve ever been given?

Work hard and never give up. There is always a solution and those two will get you there eventually.

FR: If you had to sum up working in financial services in three words, what would it be?

Rewarding, frustrating, enjoyable.

To nominate yourself or a woman in financial services for a Women’s Recognition Award, please visit www.frwra.co.uk.