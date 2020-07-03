How I Got Here - a Women in Finance series: Rachel Geddes, MAB

"In our industry you have good days and bad days. You will loose deals, cases will get declined, but how you react to that and move on will define you."

Welcome to our third How I Got Here interview - a series of pieces with women in financial services designed to shed light on a variety of career paths and experiences.

To celebrate the voting period of our 2020 Women's Recognition Awards, our first interviews are with previous winners of the FRWRAs, and this time we caught up with Rachel Geddes.

FR: What’s your current role and how long have you been in it?

I am director of Global Mortgage Management (trading as MAB - City of London) I have been in this role for five years but I've been brokering for 16 years.

FR: How did you first get into the financial services industry and why?

By complete accident! I went for a job at an estate agent to be a negotiator. After my first interview they asked me to meet with their financial services director and it went from there. I have never looked back.

FR: What achievement are you proudest of in your career to date?

Setting up my own business. That was something I always dreamed of but never thought I would get the courage or support to do. Five years later, I just wish I had done it sooner!

FR: Who’s had the biggest impact on your career to date?

My clients. Every client and their situation is so different. They will always be bluntly honest with you if they are happy with what you are doing or not - they have taught me to never presume anything. You want to help them achieve their end goal so you will look at every option and think outside the box to get a case through.

FR: What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve ever been given?

'Never give up' and 'what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger'. In our industry you have good days and bad days. You will loose deals, cases will get declined, but how you react to that and move on will define you.

FR: If you had to sum up working in financial services in three words, what would they be?

Exciting, exhausting, and rewarding!

To nominate yourself or a woman in financial services for a Women’s Recognition Award, please visit www.frwra.co.uk.