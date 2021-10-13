HTB appoints Wes Baker as a BDM for the North of England

Following a series of hires and promotions that HTB has made this year to support its ambitious growth targets, Hampshire Trust Bank has announced that it has appointed Wes Baker as a BDM for the North of England.

Wes, (pictured) has over 15 years of financial services experience and joins the specialist lender from Masthaven, will report directly to Marcus Dussard, sales director at HTB and will be responsible for supporting HTB’s broker base across the Midlands and North of England.

Prior to his role at Masthaven, Wes held business development and underwriting positions at various specialist finance companies, including Evolution Money.

Marcus Dussard, sales director at HTB, said: “We continue to grow and evolve the HTB offering at pace. Following our recent BTL product refresh and proposition enhancements, including the introduction of our new PUMA for Intermediaries Portal and revamped ‘fast track’ bridging proposition, we are experiencing exceptional demand from brokers.

“The appointment of Wes is part of our planned growth strategy and to establish dedicated support for brokers in the North. We bring an exceptional level of personal support to specialist lending at HTB and recruiting the best talent to manage complex and bespoke lending across BTL and bridging is vital to our success.

“His appointment is testament to our commitment to the market; continuing to build relationships and deliver our service proposition into the hands of brokers that need our support”.

Wes adds: “I’m very pleased to be joining HTB at this exciting time in their growth story and as part of the very strong team that has been assembled to support brokers with their business. This has been my patch for many years. I’m itching to demonstrate how HTB’s approach to high-value and complex lending can help provide leverage for the unique requirements of brokers in this area."