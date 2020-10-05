FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Inaugural Property Reporter Awards open for nominations

Rozi Jones
|
5th October 2020
Property Reporter Awards PRA
"The UK property industry is resilient if anything and, within this beating heart of our economy, there are many success stories. Let's recognise and celebrate them."

Bridging and buy-to-let lenders alike have a new opportunity to gain recognition for their contribution to the property market as Financial Reporter’s sister publication, Property Reporter, has announced the launch of the Property Reporter Awards proudly supported by the NRLA.

A brand new event, the Property Reporter Awards aims to recognise achievements across the entire landscape of the UK property market, from letting agents to lenders – celebrating those who innovate, develop and strive to find new ways to support landlords and other property professionals in an ever-changing and often challenging industry.

Nominations can be made for any business which deserves recognition via the Property Reporter Awards website – and those working in the industry can also nominate their own businesses and encourage supporting nominations from their clients and peers.

The Awards are comprised of fourteen categories, including those aimed at financial services firms, such as Best Mortgage Lender, Best Buy to Let Lender and Best Bridging Lender.

After the closing date on 30th October, a judging panel - comprised of seasoned property professionals from across the industry - will then decide the finalists in each category. Finalists will be announced digitally on 19th November 2020.

Due to social distancing requirements as a result of Covid-19, the PRA Property Reporter Awards winners announcement will take place digitally on the 26th November 2020.

To nominate either your own business or a firm who deserves to be recognised in their field, visit www.propertyreporterawards.co.uk.

Warren Lewis, Property Reporter editor, commented: "It has been a phenomenally challenging year for everyone. However, the UK property industry is resilient if anything and, within this beating heart of our economy, there are many success stories. Let's recognise and celebrate them.

"The Property Reporter Awards is the perfect opportunity to do just that. We want you to tell us about the heroes in the industry who made your experience of the UK property market this year a positive one, those who really made a difference.

“We’re thrilled to be giving a voice to the property industry in this way – we hope you’ll take part and help us reward the businesses who truly deserve it."

