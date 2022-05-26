Industry marketing winners revealed at inaugural MIMAs

"The industry’s marketing powerhouses were revealed yesterday at the inaugural Mortgage Industry Marketing Awards, sponsored by the Mortgage Marketing Forum."

Taking place within the Mortgage Adviser Event at Tobacco Dock in London, the first cohort of winners for the MIMAs were revealed – with host Jeff Knight, co-founder of the Mortgage Marketing Forum, noting that the awards were especially important as ‘recognition for marketing talent in the mortgage market has been few and far between’.

Twelve categories, covering sector-specific marketing, individual campaigns and more, were announced, and marketing teams from across the industry gathered to show their support.

Andy Shields, co-founder of Barcadia Media, said:

“What a way to celebrate the immense marketing talent of our industry! We were so thrilled to announce our first ever winners and to see the real enthusiasm and support in the room for the people whose work is so crucial to what we do in financial services.”

“Marketers and communications professionals build trust and relationships in an industry where those things are key – so we believed it was high time that we recognised the work that they do. And the response to the MIMAs has shown that was the right call – every entrant had something impressive, interesting or exciting to share with our judges and entries were of an excellent standard.”

“A huge thank you to the Mortgage Marketing Forum for sponsoring our inaugural programme, and to all our category sponsors. We’re delighted for all our finalists and especially our winners – congratulations!”