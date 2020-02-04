Industry sees record-breaking start to 2020

"We’ve seen more confidence in the market, post-Brexit, and feel that there is a really good sentiment going into our fifth year in 2020."

The Right Mortgage and Protection Network and SortRefer have both announced a record-breaking start to 2020.

The Right Mortgage has posted a 40% increase in turnover from January 2019 compared to January 2020 across all product ranges.

Online Conveyancing portal, SortRefer, also announced both its best ever day and best ever week for conveyancing business in January.

SortRefer recorded its highest level of new business in a day on the 29th of January – a 7% increase on its previous daily best. The weekly total saw an increase of 9% on its previous ‘weekly best’ in March 2019.

SortRefer says the figures are a "positive indication of the market making huge strides forward following a long period of uncertainty surrounding Brexit conversations in 2019".

Martin Wilson, CEO of The Right Mortgage, commented: "We’re proud of the continued growth and success of our network over the last five years, but we would not have been able to achieve our goals without the work of our dedicated staff, and, of course, our members and provider partners, many whom have been with us from the very start. We’ve seen more confidence in the market, post-Brexit, and feel that there is a really good sentiment going into our fifth year in 2020."

Kevin Tunnicliffe, CEO of SortRefer, added: “We’re thrilled to see such a positive start to the year, with some great business targets being exceeded. The end of 2019 saw our figures at inconsistent levels, due to the uncertainty caused by Brexit. We’re pleased to see that 2020 has started with a bang and we’re excited to see how the market will pick up in future months.”