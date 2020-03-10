Industry team enters 2020 London Triathlon

"It’d be great if as many people as possible would come and join us for some much-needed moral support!"

A team from the mortgage industry has entered into the 2020 London Triathlon and are challenging others to do the same.

The team, including Kevin Thomson from Connect for Intermediaries, Louisa Sedgwick from Vida Homeloans, and Barcadia Media's very own James Lucas, will be raising money for MacMillan Cancer Support.

Attracting over 11,000 participants and 30,000 spectators each year, the iconic triathlon has become a must-do event in the sporting calendar.

The team would not only love your support but are throwing down the gauntlet and challenging other members of the industry to put a team together and show what the people in financial services are made of.

Have you got what it takes to complete the Olympic distance challenge with a 1,500m swim, 40km bike ride and a 10k run? If so, it’s time to dust off your trainers, dig out that wetsuit, pump up those tyres and have some fun!

Training has started but, with only five months to go, the team is praying for better weather as they will need to step up a gear to be ready to take on the challenge on August 8th.

Details on how to enter can be found at https://www.macmillan.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising-events/event-detail/1986/londontriathlon2020.

If you would like to support the Connect for Intermediaries team please visit their fundraising page.

Kevin Thomson, sales director at Connect for Intermediaries, said: “So many people are affected by the dreaded news of the word Cancer. Macmillan are there to help in so many different ways that unless you need it (and I hope that you don’t) you don’t necessarily realise that their support is there or needed but when turned to their warmth their understanding is truly amazing.”

Louisa Sedgwick from Vida Homeloans added: “When Kevin asked me to join his team, I jumped at the chance, when I realised he didn’t want me to swim that was! Everyone in the world will be affected by cancer, whether that be directly or indirectly. Macmillan offers the support that we may all at some point in our lives need to help us through what is likely to be an incredibly harrowing time.”

James Lucas, director of Barcadia Media, commented: “I’ve taken part in the London Marathon for charity in previous years, but training for a Triathlon is on another level! Now that Spring is finally here, we’ll definitely be upping the ante and it’d be great if as many people as possible would come and join us for some much-needed moral support!

“Macmillan is a charity close to my heart, so I urge you all to dig deep and help to raise money for an amazing cause.”