Inflation rate doubles to 0.6%

"Inflation is likely to remain subdued in the short-term due the effects of continued lockdown measures to stem the spread of Covid-19."

CPI inflation rose to 0.6% in December, up from 0.3% in November, according to the latest statistics from the ONS.

On a monthly basis, CPI grew by 0.3% in December, following a 0.1% fall in November.

CPIH inflation, which includes owner occupiers’ housing costs, rose to 0.8% in December, up from 0.6% in November.

The largest contribution to the CPIH 12-month inflation rate came from recreation and culture, partially offset by a downward contribution from falling food and non-alcoholic beverage prices.

On a monthly basis, the CPIH grew by 0.2% in December, following a 0.1% fall in November.

Janine Boshoff, NIESR economist, said: "Headline inflation increased to 0.6% in December, up from the 0.3% recorded in November. Our measure of underlying inflation, which excludes extreme price movements, remained unchanged at 0.3% in December.

"Our analysis at regional level indicates that regions that entered higher tiers of restrictions in December experienced marked decreases in consumer prices during the month. Inflation is likely to remain subdued in the short-term due the effects of continued lockdown measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.”