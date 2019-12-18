FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Inflation remains at three-year low: ONS

CPI fell from 1.7% in September to the lowest level seen since November 2016.

Rozi Jones
|
18th December 2019
balance scales pound coin money business
"Our models show that inflation peaked in March of this year and we fully expect it to decelerate a little further in 2020."

CPI inflation was 1.5% in November, unchanged from the previous month, according to the latest ONS statistics.

CPI fell from 1.7% in September to the lowest level seen since November 2016.

CPIH inflation, The ONS' headline measure which includes owner occupiers’ housing costs, was also 1.5% in November, unchanged from October.

The largest contribution to the CPIH 12-month inflation rate came from housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, offset by downward contributions from accommodation services and tobacco.

Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, commented: “It is not surprising to see inflation stubbornly refusing to budge from its current position, well below the Bank of England’s 2% target. Our models show that inflation peaked in March of this year and we fully expect it to decelerate a little further in 2020. The recent surge in sterling, despite the paring back following Boris Johnson’s commitment to leave the EU by the end of next year, alongside an anticipated and aggressive discounting environment in retail will keep a firm lid on goods inflation.

“Meanwhile, forward looking employment indicators have been soft at best, meaning the service sector should also see a period of low inflation. All of this sets up for a less hawkish Bank of England meeting tomorrow where rate changes will be kept on ice for when we see the true impacts of any Brexit deal feed its way into the economy.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.