Intelliflo restructures sales team

Intelliflo has announced a restructure of its sales team.

Natalie Beer will take on the new role of head of sales, leading both the sales and solutions teams.

Gareth Kerr assumes the new role of head of sales proposition, leading the i4C Cashflow sales team whilst also working in close collaboration with the customer relationship management team.

Johann Koch (JK), who joined last year to focus on international expansion, will lead both Natalie and Gareth and assume responsibility for the broader UK sales efforts.

The restructure comes as Wenda Field, who has held several senior roles within Intelliflo including chief sales officer and senior management team member, moves on to pursue new challenges.

JK said: “I’m delighted to be taking on responsibility of the UK sales team and very happy to be working with Natalie and Gareth in their new roles, I’m excited about what we can achieve together. Over the last year I’ve been focused on taking Intelliflo’s leading technology into international markets and I now look forward to also working with customers based closer to home.”

Nick Eatock, CEO of Intelliflo, commented: “I pass on my sincere and complete thanks to Wenda for her dedication across the years. We recruited Wenda into the business over 13 years ago and she has helped drive the success of Intelliflo to the market leading position we enjoy today. I wish her all the best in her journey ahead.”

Wenda Field added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my journey and have learnt so much throughout my time here. It’s tough to say goodbye to such amazing people who, together, have achieved some truly incredible things over the time I’ve spent at Intelliflo. I’m grateful to Nick for all the opportunities he has given me along the way and I’ll forever cherish the memories and friends I’ve made. I look forward to staying in touch with the team and have every confidence in their continued success in the future.”