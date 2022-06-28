Investec expands Mortgage Intermediary team



Chris Watts, who joins Investec Bank from Synergy Bank, has been appointed Business Development Manager. He has twenty years’ experience in financial services, including time spent at the Bank of Butterfield and Harrods Bank, with the majority of his career focused on helping structuring and delivering complex residential mortgage solutions for high-net-worth individuals. Chris said: “I am looking forward to bringing my extensive knowledge of the intermediary market to my new role at Investec."

Kieran Emmanuel takes up the position of Associate Business Development Manager. He moves within Investec, having joined the bank’s private client lending operations team after graduating from university in 2019. Kieran comments: “I am pleased to be joining the intermediary team, building on the skills and knowledge I have built up since joining Investec.”

Zulfi Islam has been appointed Apprentice Business Development Manager. He becomes Investec’s first apprentice Business Development Manager for a period of 18 months. He said: “I am thrilled to have been given this opportunity, and am looking forward to learning as much as possible from the experienced business development teammates."

Peter Izard, (pictured) Head of Intermediary Business Development at Investec, adds: “This is an exciting time to be working for Investec Bank. The Mortgage Intermediary Business Development team, in particular, is seeing high demand for our services, and we needed to bolster the team to continue to meet our growth plans. We are pleased that Chris and Zulfi are joining the business and to announce our promotion of Kieran within the team. We are committed to focusing on developing our people and helping them to progress their careers which we believe demonstrates the career progression opportunities within the business.”