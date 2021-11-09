Ipswich completes rebrand to Suffolk Building Society

"Whilst it is a new name, and a new brand, what isn’t changing is the importance of intermediaries to our business model."

Ipswich Building Society has completed its rebrand and will now be known as Suffolk Building Society.

The Society’s rebrand includes a new intermediary website, which offers an improved user experience following consultation with a number of brokers. The website includes a range of information and resources in a ‘broker toolkit’ to assist intermediaries with the name change.

Richard Norrington, CEO of Suffolk Building Society, commented: “This significant milestone in the Society’s 172-year history is testament to the role of a modern mutual, as we strive for continued success in the mortgage market. Whilst it is a new name, and a new brand, what isn’t changing is the importance of intermediaries to our business model. Our dedicated BDMs, support team and underwriters continue to adopt a personal approach, employing common-sense lending rather than being led by algorithms, meaning we will continue to consider every application on its merits. So, whether an intermediary is placing a case for a first time buyer, older borrower, a self builder or casual landlord, they can rest assured that we’re still working in the same way, with manual underwriting at the heart of the new Suffolk Building Society.

“Through our new name we recognise that our intermediaries and their clients are wider than Ipswich, but we still wanted to retain a geographic connection to the place we call home - whilst lending across England and Wales. Most importantly, it’s a name change but not a change in company or entity, so existing cases and clients will remain unaffected and it is very much business as usual.

“The evolution to Suffolk Building Society has been a very carefully managed and gradual process so that existing branded materials have wound down to reduce unnecessary expense and minimise our carbon footprint.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at the Society for all the hard work and dedication involved to complete the journey towards this new name and visual identity, and to members and intermediaries for their wholehearted support and enthusiasm for the rebrand.”