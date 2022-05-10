FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Jack Gerasimov returns to Foundation Home Loans

Intermediary-only specialist lender Foundation Home Loans has today announced the return of Jack Gerasimov as a regional account manager.

Amy Loddington
10th May 2022
jack gerasimov foundation home loans

Jack will cover a range of North and East London postcode areas as well as the wider South East region.

He has close to 10 years’ experience working within Foundation, before moving to West One Loans in May 2021. He now returns to Foundation with immediate effect.

Grant Hendry, director of sales at Foundation Home Loans, said:

“Jack was always a highly-valued member of the Foundation sales team before his brief move away, so we are very pleased to welcome him back as an experienced Regional Account Manager who I’m sure will provide real value and benefit to all advisory firms on his patch. There have been a number of changes recently to boost the sales team, both those who work out in the field and those who work internally, and we have developed a formidable array of experienced personnel to support intermediaries active in the specialist residential and buy-to-let sectors. Jack is another piece in that puzzle and will no doubt play a vital role in delivering for advisers and their clients going forward.”

 

