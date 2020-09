Jeff Knight to leave Foundation Home Loans

"Everyone at Foundation is sad to see Jeff leave the business and he goes with our best wishes for his future career."

Foundation Home Loans has announced that its director of marketing, Jeff Knight, is leaving the business this month.

Jeff joined Foundation in January 2017 and has worked in the mortgage industry for 23 years in a variety of senior internal and consultancy roles.

Jeff, a regular blogger for Financial Reporter, has said that he will be taking some time out before deciding on his next role.

Hans Geberbauer, chief executive of Foundation Home Loans, said: “Everyone at Foundation is sad to see Jeff leave the business and he goes with our best wishes for his future career. Jeff has been absolutely central to what we have achieved at Foundation over the past three and a half years, and he certainly leaves us in a far stronger position than when he joined.”

Jeff Knight, director of marketing at Foundation Home Loans, commented: “When I joined Foundation in 2017, I had a vision for what I wanted to achieve and goals that I wanted to reach with the business. Looking at what we have done, our growth, the record business volumes, and the success of our marketing activity, I think that vision has been achieved. The vision of a strategic approach to marketing has been delivered. It therefore makes sense to move on to a new challenge and I would like to thank everyone who has supported me personally and Foundation during the last few years, and to wish all the team here the very best for the future.”