Just Mortgages to launch new wealth division

Just Mortgages is launching a new wealth division in January called Just Wealth. In this brand-new venture, Just Mortgages is looking for 15 potential wealth advisers to join before the end of the year in time for its launch.

Each wealth adviser will be self-employed and so will have the autonomy to run their own business, but will benefit from business development support, supervision and compliance. They will also benefit from leads provided from Just Mortgages’ 40,000 strong client database which it already provides mortgage and protection advice to.

The new service will provide holistic wealth advice, including financial and investment advice and retirement planning.

Just Wealth is also recruiting and training mortgage advisers for whom it will provide the training necessary for them to become wealth advisers. This training will be provided in a Wealth Academy, run in partnership with Openwork. Openwork and Just Wealth will cover the entire fees for the course and provide all the training manuals and materials needed to pass the course successfully.

Carl Parker, national director of the Just Mortgages self-employed division, said: “We already have thousands of clients getting expert mortgage advice and by establishing a wealth division, we can also offer them exceptional wealth management.

“The advisers who join Just Mortgages Wealth Division will have all the benefits of being self-employed, being free to work when and where they want to. However, they will also be supported by the Just Wealth team, with compliance, all the backing they need and the benefits of being part of a team while running their own operation. They will also be provided with leads from our existing client database, as well as being able to find their own leads.

“We have ambitious plans for this division, as there is a growing need and demand for good quality investment and pensions advice that sits alongside mortgage and protection recommendations. We also have a huge database that has been previously untapped and the wealth advisers who join in January will be first in line to benefit from this.”