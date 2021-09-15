Just Wealth launches ESG training programme

"Investors are more interested than ever in ensuring their money is having a positive impact on the planet, so it is crucial our advisers can give knowledgeable guidance on the subject."

Just Wealth has enhanced its training programme to support self-employed advisers’ knowledge of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing.

The new programme is being delivered in partnership with The Openwork Partnership, whose client portfolio manager is delivering the bespoke webinar for the Just Wealth advisers.

The training covers the factors that go into determining a businesses’ ESG rating and how to talk to clients who are interested in sustainable investing, so that their ethical requirements can be met.

The popularity of ESG funds has increased exponentially over recent years. In the first half of 2021, of the 80 exchange-traded funds and mutual fund launches in the UK, 37 were ESG vehicles, up from just 17 ESG launches in the entirety of 2017, according to Refinitiv Lipper.

Interest is particularly high with younger generations, with a recent study by Prudential finding 60% of millennials said the pandemic has increased their appetite for sustainable investments.

David Magee, head of wealth at Just Wealth, commented: “Investors are more interested than ever in ensuring their money is having a positive impact on the planet, so it is crucial our advisers can give knowledgeable guidance on the subject.

“By working with closely with Openwork’s exceptional investment managers, we can provide Just Wealth advisers with all the expertise they need to deliver ESG advice. One of the key benefits that Just Wealth provides is the continual investment in developing our team, and this course helps to ensure we can discuss this subject matter accurately and confidently within our holistic advice to clients.”

Rohit Vaswani, client portfolio manager at The Openwork Partnership, added: “It is crucial that financial advisers are continually learning and keeping on top of the latest trends. ESG has moved beyond a niche topic that a select few investors are interested in and has become mainstream.

“It has grown in importance to the stage now that the question is no longer whether a financial institution should take ESG factors into account, but rather when and how. Our training will ensure the Just Wealth team can deliver expert advice, and give them all the tools they need to advise on ethical investing.”