Karen Rodrigues and Mark Snape join ULS

Conveyancing panel manager and technology solutions provider, ULS Technology, has appointed two new directors to accelerate growth across its eConveyancer proposition.

Karen Rodrigues, formerly corporate sales manager at Vida Homeloans, has been appointed as the firm's new sales director.

Mark Snape is taking up an additional role as group conveyancing director, whilst retaining his position as managing director of Broker Conveyancing.

Karen Rodrigues commented: “Our account management, customer support and solicitor liaison teams have been operating as usual throughout this difficult time, supporting brokers and customers in every way we can.

"We have also been working closely with Legal Eye to support our firms from a compliance perspective, developing a Return to Work Pack to ease the transition as the property market restarts. We are confident that all parties who we work with at eConveyancer are just as well prepared – we are ready.”

Mark Snape added: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with a talented group at eConveyancer – there is huge potential for us to further develop the proposition and bring more brokers with us on that journey.

"Now having control of the two best broker conveyancing solutions in the market, eConveyancer and Broker Conveyancing, allows me to fully utilise the talent in both businesses and maximise the opportunity that our Group now has before it.”