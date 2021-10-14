KSEYE announce launch of new hybrid BTL range

Bridging lender, KSEYE, has announced that it has launched a new range of hybrid buy-to-let finance products for both first-time and portfolio property investors in England and Wales.

According to the lender, the products cover residential and mixed-use properties, up to a maximum of 30% commercial use for a property. Residents and companies both in the UK and overseas may apply and there is no minimum income required.

The new hybrid BTL loans have a two-year term. The minimum loan amount is £150,000, going up to a maximum of £4,000,000, although larger loans are available upon referral.

There are three product tiers, with rates starting from 5.49%. Borrowers have the option to defer interest payments, while top-slicing is also permitted.

The property being purchased must have a value of over £200,000. KSEYE’s hybrid BTL products cover HMOs and MUFBs, along with holiday lets, ex-local authority houses and flats, and Grade II listed properties.

Nikes Khagram, founding partner and director at KSEYE, said: “At KSEYE, we are always striving for ways to better support brokers and property investors. That’s why we’re delighted to unveil our new hybrid BTL products, which will meet the needs of many landlords, from those just entering the market right through to seasoned investors with established portfolios.

“The hectic state of the property market during the stamp duty holiday has underlined the demand for bricks and mortar investments. However, finding the right property finance solution is not always straightforward.

“With three product tiers and flexibility built-in, this new range of products perfectly complements our existing bridging offering. We know that speed and flexibility are essential to our clients, and so the specialised BTL products will help investors overcome the unique challenges that come with acquiring and building a property portfolio.”