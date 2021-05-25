Lenders club together for charity success

A collaboration of lenders, known as the Power of 8, has completed its latest fundraising challenge in aid of a leading eating disorder charity.

The group collectively walked the distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats with one representative from each lender completing different stages. The gruelling challenge raised £1,500 for SEED – a support service for people with eating disorders.



Established last year, the Power of 8 includes Mansfield Building Society, Pure Retirement, Principality Building Society, Pepper Money, Foundation Home Loans, Kensington Mortgages, Hinckley & Rugby Building Society and Accord Mortgages – all aiming to give brokers across the country the opportunity to connect and discuss the changing needs of the intermediary market.



The collaboration hopes to raise £3,000 for SEED during 2021 to provide educational toolkits to eight schools, potentially giving thousands of children support with eating disorders, well-being and body image.

SEED provides confidential, independent and non-judgemental advice to people with an eating disorder to help facilitate recovery. It was set up by Marg Oaten MBE and Dennis Oaten, whose daughter, Emmerdale actor Gemma Oaten, battled an eating disorder for thirteen years. To find out more about the Power of 8, or to support the group’s fundraising efforts for SEED, please contact NEdwards@ybs.co.uk.



Nadine Edwards, corporate account manager at Accord Mortgages and founding member of the Power of 8, said:

“The response to Power of 8 so far has been phenomenal and we’re absolutely delighted that as a collaboration the events and work we’re doing to support the industry has been so well received, during a year that’s been anything but normal.

“As well as coming together to support intermediaries it’s an honour to have a shared goal for a great charitable cause. We’re so pleased to be halfway towards our fundraising total for a brilliant charity and are so grateful for all the support we’ve received from people in the industry.



“There’s some exciting things in the Power of 8 pipeline and we’re made up that not only are we doing some great things to support the market, we’re also supporting our communities. We can’t thank intermediaries enough for their support so far this year and look forward to sharing more details on future events, both for brokers, and fundraising soon.”