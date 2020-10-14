FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

LendInvest adds Birketts to legal panels

Rozi Jones
|
14th October 2020
Sophie Mitchell-Charman LendInvest
"We can swiftly assemble a team with the skills to provide solutions to any situation, no matter how complex, no matter how tight the time-scale."

LendInvest has appointed top 100 UK law firm Birketts to its legal panels for buy-to-let and bridging finance.

The business will now instruct Birketts alongside two existing panel firms on legal matters relating to buy-to-let mortgages and bridging finance.

Partner and head of the property division at Birketts, Chris Schwer, said: “We understand how crucial it is to add value to investments and businesses in the commercial property market. Our property team is one of the largest and best regarded in the country, with an unrivalled insight into development and investment, so I am delighted we have the opportunity to work with a business like LendInvest.

"Our commercial property team works closely with our corporate lawyers, ensuring that we can swiftly assemble a team with the skills to provide solutions to any situation, no matter how complex, no matter how tight the time-scale.

"LendInvest has more than a decade of experience delivering billions of pounds in commercial property finance, so I am very pleased that Birketts will now work with an industry leader, helping their thousands of clients access the funds they need to develop their property portfolios.”

Sophie Mitchell-Charman, sales director at LendInvest, added: “I am delighted to welcome Birketts to our buy-to-let and bridging finance panels.

"As our business continues to grow this is an ideal moment to bring a team with such a comprehensive skillset on board. It is important to know that our legal advice will not just be clear, but that the team are capable of providing the best and most appropriate advice on every matter.

"I am confident the property team at Birketts have the understanding and knowledge to best support our company and the developers we work with every day.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.