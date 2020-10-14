LendInvest adds Birketts to legal panels

"We can swiftly assemble a team with the skills to provide solutions to any situation, no matter how complex, no matter how tight the time-scale."

LendInvest has appointed top 100 UK law firm Birketts to its legal panels for buy-to-let and bridging finance.

The business will now instruct Birketts alongside two existing panel firms on legal matters relating to buy-to-let mortgages and bridging finance.

Partner and head of the property division at Birketts, Chris Schwer, said: “We understand how crucial it is to add value to investments and businesses in the commercial property market. Our property team is one of the largest and best regarded in the country, with an unrivalled insight into development and investment, so I am delighted we have the opportunity to work with a business like LendInvest.

"Our commercial property team works closely with our corporate lawyers, ensuring that we can swiftly assemble a team with the skills to provide solutions to any situation, no matter how complex, no matter how tight the time-scale.

"LendInvest has more than a decade of experience delivering billions of pounds in commercial property finance, so I am very pleased that Birketts will now work with an industry leader, helping their thousands of clients access the funds they need to develop their property portfolios.”

Sophie Mitchell-Charman, sales director at LendInvest, added: “I am delighted to welcome Birketts to our buy-to-let and bridging finance panels.

"As our business continues to grow this is an ideal moment to bring a team with such a comprehensive skillset on board. It is important to know that our legal advice will not just be clear, but that the team are capable of providing the best and most appropriate advice on every matter.

"I am confident the property team at Birketts have the understanding and knowledge to best support our company and the developers we work with every day.”