FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

LSL abandons Countrywide merger plans

LSL, the parent company of Primis network and TMA Club, has now confirmed that it does not intend to make an offer for Countrywide.

Rozi Jones
|
17th March 2020
Countrywide

LSL Property Services has pulled out of discussions with Countrywide regarding a proposed merger.

Last month, LSL and Countrywide announced that they were in discussions regarding a possible all share combination.

However LSL, the parent company of Primis network and TMA Club, has now confirmed that it does not intend to make an offer for Countrywide.

Countrywide came under fire for money laundering failures in 2019, facing a fine of £215,000 from HMRC in March and a further fine of £100,000 from RICS in November for failing to preserve the security of client funds.

HMRC found that Countrywide failed to conduct due diligence and proper record keeping.

RICS discovered that between 2008 and 2018, the agency transferred over £10 million of client funds, representing unidentified client balances that had not been claimed for six years or more, from the client account into the firm's office account.

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.