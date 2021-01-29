LSL invests in LifeQuote's parent company

"LSL’s investment in Direct Life reinforces our commitment to driving innovation across the financial services market, particularly in protection advice."

LSL Property Services has invested in Direct Life & Pension Services.

Direct Life provides a range of services to the financial advice market and is best recognised for its intermediary-facing platform, LifeQuote. LifeQuote provides brokers with specialist protection solutions and digital and administrative support to enable them to protect more customers and grow their businesses.

LSL says its investment will enable Direct Life to deliver key enhancements to the protection advice market, improve its technological and operational capabilities in this area, and provide further growth opportunities for its intermediary partners.

Jon Round, group financial services director at LSL, said: "LSL’s investment in Direct Life reinforces our commitment to driving innovation across the financial services market, particularly in protection advice. Today’s announcement allows us to enhance our digital services in the protection arena and bring a market-leading specialist on board to further support our adviser partners in this area. We look forward to leveraging our combined strengths and building a partnership with Direct Life over the coming years that will allow us to drive further innovation across the protection market for the benefit of both brokers and end-customers."

Rob Quayle, chief executive at Direct Life, added: “Partnering with LSL is an exciting step for us as we look to strengthen our proposition and capitalise on wider market opportunities. The collaboration will quicken the development of our range of services, drive efficiency across our operational processes, and expand our distribution channels. As we embark on the next chapter of growth for the business with the support of LSL, we are confident that this will allow us to further enhance our relationships with our partners, both now and in the future, and deliver protection solutions for more consumers.”