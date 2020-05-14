MAB hosts digital annual conference for advisers

"Although the impact of the coronavirus has brought unprecedented times for all of us, I’m extremely proud of the way our staff and advisers have quickly adopted remote working"

Mortgage Advice Bureau is hosting its annual conference and awards virtually via its new internal communications platform.

Guest speakers from across the industry will feature in the virtual conference, including Savvas Savouri, chief economist and partner at Toscafund Asset Management, Twenty7tec group, and a lender panel with Ian Andrew from Nationwide, Mike Jones from Lloyds Banking Group and Chris Pearson from HSBC.

Peter Brodnicki, CEO of Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “This year’s MAB Conference was due to be a huge celebration of our 20th year in business and we wanted to find a way to still deliver the annual conference to our distribution so opted for a ‘Virtual Conference’. Although the impact of the coronavirus has brought unprecedented times for all of us, I’m extremely proud of the way our staff and advisers have quickly adopted remote working and re-focused their business priorities to still remain relevant to customers and support them through this difficult period.

“Since the beginning of lockdown, we’ve been doing everything we can to kickstart the housing market again so it’s good to see some positive steps in the right direction in terms of physical valuations starting again. Of course, this must be done in a safe manner for everyone and we will continue working with the government via the group to ensure our advisers and collective industry partners are supported following on from the lockdown period.”