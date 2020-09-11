MBE London 2020 postponed due to growing Covid-19 concerns

"Due to the continuing uncertainty regarding Covid-19, we have to place the safety of our exhibitors, sponsors, knowledge partners and visitors at the forefront of our thinking."

MBE London has announced that it is postponing the event that was due to take place on 20th October at the Business Design Centre due to growing concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent rise in cases.

MBE has confirmed that it will return in 2021 in the Spring and Autumn.

Mike Mikunda, MBE event director, said: “Whilst we could have made the event safe and secure and offered a great live experience, due to the continuing uncertainty regarding Covid-19, we have to place the safety of our exhibitors, sponsors, knowledge partners and visitors at the forefront of our thinking.

“We have looked carefully at alternative dates and have decided that rather than move to a different time of year, we are going to reschedule to 12th October 2021. This new date will also have the added benefit of being well clear of the current situation and be well timed for the economic recovery.

“We very much look forward to a positive 2021 and to seeing exhibitors, visitors, sponsors and knowledge partners at MBE Leeds on 28th April and in London on 12th October.”