MBT Affordability adds Octane Capital to its BTL panel

Mortgage Broker Tools has announced that it has expanded the buy-to-let panel on its research platform to 66 lenders, the largest panel of any affordability platform, with the addition of Octane Capital.

Octane Capital specialises in complex Buy to Let lending with no stress testing and with loans available on residential and semi-commercial assets, multi-unit freehold blocks, HMOs, property above commercial, ex-local authority homes and holiday lets.

It is able to lend to first-time buyers, first-time landlords, borrowers with adverse credit, foreign nationals, expats, professional landlords and limited and offshore companies.

MBT Affordability provides brokers with accurate calculations of how much their clients can borrow from a panel of 66 Buy to Let and more than 40 Residential lenders, based on affordability and criteria. Results from all of the lenders will be delivered in under a minute, with no approximations or estimates.

Tanya Toumadj, (pictured) CEO at Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “It’s great to welcome a lender like Octane Capital to the growing panel of MBT Affordability. Buy to Let landlords are increasingly turning to more complex investments to achieve greater yields and the lending landscape is becoming more diverse to meet this changing dynamic. Often the most suitable solution for a client isn’t from one of the top lenders but sourced from one of the many alternative providers. This is why it’s so important to carry out research amongst a broad spectrum of lenders and it’s why we have worked so hard to ensure that MBT Affordability has the most comprehensive panel available in the market.”

Mark Posniak, Managing Director at Octane Capital, said: “At Octane Capital, we understand that leverage is an important consideration for Buy to Let investors and we have the experience and expertise to underwrite a complex range of circumstances. We often provide the most suitable solution for a client due to our products requiring no stress testing and by integrating with MBT Affordability there is now an easy way for brokers to see how our proposition stacks up against the competition.

"It’s only logical that by researching the largest number of lenders possible, brokers have the best possible chance of identifying the right lender for their client and, when it comes to Buy to Let, MBT Affordability gives brokers the chance to do just that.”