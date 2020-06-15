Metro Bank in talks to acquire RateSetter

"The Company regularly assesses various opportunities in the market and accordingly confirms that it has entered in to a period of exclusivity with RateSetter"

Metro Bank has confirmed that it has entered exclusive talks with RateSetter regarding a potential acquisition.

In a statement, Metro Bank said: "Metro Bank notes the recent press speculation regarding a potential acquisition of Retail Money Market Ltd and its subsidiaries (RateSetter). The Company regularly assesses various opportunities in the market and accordingly confirms that it has entered in to a period of exclusivity with RateSetter, but discussions regarding the potential acquisition are at an early stage."

Metro Bank said the peer-to-peer lender's distribution platform could "accelerate [its] stated strategy to grow its unsecured consumer lending book".

Launched in October 2010, RateSetter had matched more than £2.5bn in loans and had over 500,000 investors and borrowers by June 2018.

Metro said there is no certainty that a formal agreement will be reached at this stage.