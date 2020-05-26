More advisers seeking will-writing and estate planning support

"The recent Covid-19 crisis has sparked an unprecedented rise in the number of clients eager to ensure plans are in place for the future of their estate."

The SimplyBiz Group has reported a sharp increase in advisers seeking support around will-writing and estate planning services over the past two months.

SimplyBiz Group launched an additional support package at the beginning of April, which includes free will-writing and estate planning training courses for its members.

The courses, which are run by the Group’s legal services division, APS Legal and Associates, have so far taken over 300 bookings for a series of 15 courses.

The courses are designed to develop delegates’ skills in talking to clients about wills and wider estate planning needs and provide practical training and education in the area. The drafting of legal documents is then passed to APS who complete it on the adviser’s behalf.

Scarlett Musson, business development director of APS Legal and Associates, commented: “Understandably, the recent Covid-19 crisis has sparked an unprecedented rise in the number of clients eager to ensure plans are in place for the future of their estate. The SimplyBiz Group decided to offer will-writing and estate planning training to advisers at no cost because we believe it is important to help advisers diversify and expand the services they can offer and because we want to help as many consumers as possible have peace of mind about their future. As is the case with all areas, we want to help support the quality of and access to advice wherever we can.

“Robust wills and estate plans are the bedrock of financial advice and are key to helping advisers engage with the next generation of clients. Although the reason for this growth of interest is hugely unfortunate, I do hope that it remains at this level, for both advisers and consumers, going forward.”