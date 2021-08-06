More respondents needed for industry inclusivity survey

"AMI is doing this work because we want to know all views – if you think this is not about you – then you are wrong – it is."

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries has met its initial target on responses to its survey on diversity and inclusion within the mortgage sector, but is urging more people to take part.

The AMI says that less than 5% of those eligible in the market have completed the questionnaire.

The Association, in partnership with Aldermore and Virgin Money, is now urging all staff from lenders, brokers and support firms to complete the anonymous 15 minute survey.

To access the survey, visit: https://emea.focusvision.com/survey/selfserve/2cc7/210700?list=7.

Robert Sinclair, chief executive of AMI, said: “We have had a great response to the survey. But we need more data and views. If you have completed it, then a big thank you. If not, then I must ask why not? We are looking to understand how inclusive our industry is and whether we can do more to help firms achieve diversity of thought and an inclusive culture.

"AMI is doing this work because we want to know all views – if you think this is not about you – then you are wrong – it is. It is about how our industry develops in its widest sense and to ensure that everyone is able to share their views, experiences and opinions. Help us to shape the future.”