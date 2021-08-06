FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

More respondents needed for industry inclusivity survey

Rozi Jones
|
6th August 2021
blocks expand build add hire diversity colour
"AMI is doing this work because we want to know all views – if you think this is not about you – then you are wrong – it is."

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries has met its initial target on responses to its survey on diversity and inclusion within the mortgage sector, but is urging more people to take part.

The AMI says that less than 5% of those eligible in the market have completed the questionnaire.

The Association, in partnership with Aldermore and Virgin Money, is now urging all staff from lenders, brokers and support firms to complete the anonymous 15 minute survey.

To access the survey, visit: https://emea.focusvision.com/survey/selfserve/2cc7/210700?list=7.

Robert Sinclair, chief executive of AMI, said: “We have had a great response to the survey. But we need more data and views. If you have completed it, then a big thank you. If not, then I must ask why not? We are looking to understand how inclusive our industry is and whether we can do more to help firms achieve diversity of thought and an inclusive culture.

"AMI is doing this work because we want to know all views – if you think this is not about you – then you are wrong – it is. It is about how our industry develops in its widest sense and to ensure that everyone is able to share their views, experiences and opinions. Help us to shape the future.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.