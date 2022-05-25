FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

more2life reveals its new director of manufacturing and adviser propositions

Equity release lender, more2life, has announced the appointment of Les Pick in the newly created role of director of manufacturing and adviser propositions.

Related topics:  Finance News,  equity release
Warren Lewis
25th May 2022
Les Pick More2life

Les has built up a wealth of knowledge and understanding over his twenty-five years in the industry and has worked for brands including Aviva, Equity Release Supermarket, LV= and most recently, as Head of Sales – Equity Release at Canada Life.

According to the lender, his period as a financial adviser will be invaluable in his new role where he will be responsible for enhanced coordination and communication between the adviser community and the more2life sales and operations teams. Les will also help to ensure that as more2life develops systems, products and approaches that it fully understands and meets the real needs of advisers across the sector.

Les Pick, (pictured) director of manufacturing and adviser propositions at more2life, said: “I am delighted to be joining more2life at such an exciting time for the market. Later Life Lending is higher on the agenda than ever before and I am looking forward to working with Dave and the rest of the team as we ensure that advisers receive the type of service, support and products that they have come to expect from more2life.”

Dave Harris, CEO of more2life, adds: “Les is a familiar and well-respected name in the later life lending market so we are pleased to be able to add him to the senior management team at more2life. We see this appointment as a key step towards helping to support the wider adviser community by continuing to listen to brokers as they work hard to find the right options for their customers. This year is proving to be extremely busy across the entire market and more2life remains focused on investing in systems and talent that will allow us to provide this personalised approach.”

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.