more2life reveals its new director of manufacturing and adviser propositions

Les has built up a wealth of knowledge and understanding over his twenty-five years in the industry and has worked for brands including Aviva, Equity Release Supermarket, LV= and most recently, as Head of Sales – Equity Release at Canada Life.

According to the lender, his period as a financial adviser will be invaluable in his new role where he will be responsible for enhanced coordination and communication between the adviser community and the more2life sales and operations teams. Les will also help to ensure that as more2life develops systems, products and approaches that it fully understands and meets the real needs of advisers across the sector.

Les Pick, (pictured) director of manufacturing and adviser propositions at more2life, said: “I am delighted to be joining more2life at such an exciting time for the market. Later Life Lending is higher on the agenda than ever before and I am looking forward to working with Dave and the rest of the team as we ensure that advisers receive the type of service, support and products that they have come to expect from more2life.”

Dave Harris, CEO of more2life, adds: “Les is a familiar and well-respected name in the later life lending market so we are pleased to be able to add him to the senior management team at more2life. We see this appointment as a key step towards helping to support the wider adviser community by continuing to listen to brokers as they work hard to find the right options for their customers. This year is proving to be extremely busy across the entire market and more2life remains focused on investing in systems and talent that will allow us to provide this personalised approach.”